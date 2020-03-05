Sunday is the deadline to register for free lift pass in honor of Jake Burton Carpenter

Ski resorts around the world are offering free lift passes next Friday to honor the man dubbed as the soul of snowboarding.

For one day, riders will reflect and remember in the name of Jake Burton Carpenter. It's called 'A Day for Jake.'

Only a few select resorts are participating in the day and our own Stratton Mountain is one of them.

The Burlington-based Burton Snowboards founder died last November at the age of 65, losing a long fight with cancer.

Vermont played a pivotal role in the evolution of the sport Carpenter created, especially Stratton Mountain, where he tested prototypes of the products you see today.

In 1983, the resort became the first major mountain to allow snowboarders on chairlifts.

Bromley Mountain is also where Carpenter skied for the very first time, ingraining in him a love for snow.

Burton leaders say they hope 'A Day for Jake' will transform into an annual tradition.

"So far, the outpouring of love and community is incredible, so we think this is going to become an annual event that we build on every year, and it's just going to get a ton of momentum. We see this each year getting bigger and bigger," said Jeff Boliba, with Burton Snowboards.

As part of the celebration of Carpenter's life and legacy, Burton is giving out armbands to every person who pre-registers for the event on their website.

They're emblazoned with a logo, spelling out JAKE.

Burton will also provided a sharpie, inviting riders to draw a symbol of their own.

Company leaders say they hope the entire snowboarding community will rally around the day of remembrance and pay homage to Carpenter in the best way they know how by getting out on the slopes.

Stratton Mountain is the only Vermont resort offering a free pass on March 13 and you have to register by this Sunday, March 8 to get your ticket.

One local mountain is making a big announcement Thursday on how it's memorializing the father of snow sports.

WCAX will have that announcement right here on the Channel 3 Evening News.