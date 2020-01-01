Street sign impales Corvette in multi-vehicle crash; 2 hospitalized

A multi-vehicle crash in Florida sent one man to the hospital.

His car ended up being impaled by a street sign.

Investigators say the sign was somehow sitting on the side of Interstate 95. A car hit it and sent it airborne into the back windshield of this white Corvette.

The driver said he thought someone had rear-ended him.

A woman riding in another car was hurt during the ensuing pile-up. She was taken to an area hospital.

