Streisand faces backlash for saying Michael Jackson’s ‘sexual needs were his sexual needs’

Barbra Streisand is coming under intense criticism on social media for telling a newspaper that two men who say they were molested as children by Michael Jackson were "thrilled to be there" and that the alleged abuse "didn't kill them."

In a wide-ranging interview with the Times of London, Streisand said she "absolutely" believes the accusers. Wade Robson and James Safechuck make their allegations in the HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland."

But the legendary singer also raised eyebrows by saying Jackson's "sexual needs were his sexual needs."

“His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has," Streisand told The Times in the interview. “You can say ‘molested,' but those children, as you heard say, they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.”

Streisand said through her representative Saturday it's never OK "for the innocence of children to be taken advantage of."

Jackson’s estate has condemned the documentary. The pop star, who died in 2009, was found not guilty in 2005 of charges he molested a 13-year-old boy.

