Struggling Monkton General Store to close for good

The Monkton General Store will close for good at the end of the year.

The store has been struggling for years. Owner Darcee Alderman tells us they fell behind on their taxes, at one point owing more than $90,000.

They made a plea last spring to get more people to spend money in the store but it wasn't enough.

Now, the plan is to finish liquidating and hopefully raise enough to pay the state the last $30,000 they owe. The general store will close on Dec. 31.

In the meantime, the Aldermans are making chocolates and selling them in other stores.