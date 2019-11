Robert Burch has been blowing glass for about 48 years and he's also one of the founding members of the Putney Craft Tour, now in its 41st year. This Thanksgiving weekend, about 4,000 people will visit 22 artists studios on the backroads of Putney including Bob's glassblowing studio.

Courtesy: Seven Days

Seven Days' Eva Sollberger spent an afternoon at the Robert Burch Studio in Putney to meet the multigenerational family of crafters.