Stuck in Vermont: A recovery coach pays it forward

Windham County had the highest number of opioid-related deaths in the state last year: 24 Vermonters died. A new initiative called Project CARE sends teams of recovery coaches and police officers to the streets for weekly outreach sessions.

Seven Days' Eva Sollberger joined a group that included Lt. Adam Petlock of the Brattleboro Police Department and Ella Thorne-Thomsen, a recovery coach from Turning Point of Windham County, walking the streets and talking to people suffering from substance use about recovery resources.