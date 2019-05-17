Stuck in Vermont: Abenaki Recognition and Heritage Week

Gov. Phil Scott recently proclaimed May 1 to 5 Abenaki Recognition and Heritage Week and signed legislation replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day.

The Ethan Allen Homestead Museum in Burlington held a week of activities to kick off their new exhibit, "Vermont Abenakis: A Living Heritage," which was designed and installed by Alnôbaiwi, an intertribal organization dedicated to revitalizing and honoring Abenaki and Indigenous culture.

Seven Days' Eva Sollberger spoke to members of the Alnôbaiwi about the presence of the Abenakis in the state and the importance of retaining their history and culture.