Last week was the first-ever Black Birders Week. The events were inspired by a Central Park confrontation where a white woman called police on a black man who was birding in the park after he asked her to leash her dog.

Eva Sollberger from our media partner Seven Days learned more about Black Birders Week and went on a bird walk here in Vermont for her series, "Stuck in Vermont." Watch the video for the full story.

Click here for "Stuck in Vermont."