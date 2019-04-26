Stuck in Vermont: Building birdhouses with Steve Hadeka of Pleasant Ranch

Steve Hadeka has always had a thing for working with wood.

In 2012 he built his first mid-century modern birdhouse and started his business, Pleasant Ranch. A few years later, Hadeka began selling his wooden creations at the BCA Artist Market.

Seven Days' Eva Sollberger visited him at his Winooski studio to talk birdhouses, drumming, spoons and art.

You can see Steve's work at Penny Cluse Café for the month of May and attend the opening for his exhibition "Riffing on the Modern Birdhouse" on May 2 between 6 and 8 p.m. You can hear Steve play with the new band Matthew Mercury at Waking Windows on May 5 at 5pm on the Rotary Stage.