Unlike most people, Anne-Marie Keppel isn't afraid to talk about death. From her home office on Craftsbury Common, she works as a death doula and life cycle funeral celebrant through her businesses Stardust Meadow and Village Deathcare.

Seven Days' Eva Sollberger visited with Keppel to talk about our experiences with death and why we are so afraid to discuss it openly.

Anne-Marie Keppel is the organizer of the Vermont Death and Dying Symposium September 13 through 15, in the Northeast Kingdom.