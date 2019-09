Charlotte Brontë and her siblings left a permanent mark on literature and are perfect fodder for a graphic novel. Burlington cartoonist Glynnis Fawkes spent a year and a half distilling Charlotte’s early life into comics for Charlotte Brontë Before Jane Eyre.

Seven Days' Eva Sollberger spent an afternoon with the artist to discuss her work.

Glynnis is having a book launch September 26 at Phoenix Books in Burlington.