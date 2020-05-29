Stuck in Vermont: Gold Shaw Farm grows YouTube views in Peacham

Morgan Gold and his wife, Allison Ebrahimi Gold, took a leap of faith in 2016 when they purchased a 150-acre farm in Peacham and swapped their big-city lives in Washington, D.C., for greener pastures.

Over the past three years, Morgan has become a YouTube celebrity with a channel that documents his animal adventures with his guard dog Toby, barn cats Pablo and Lil, and hissy gander Justin Finch-Fletchley.

Seven Days' Eva Sollberger spent an afternoon at Gold Shaw Farm and got to meet the gang.

