For 17 years, Hong Yu ran a dumpling cart on Church Street which often attracted long lines of customers. Two years ago, a GoFundMe campaign raised more than $10,000 from more than 300 people to help Hong open a year-round storefront on Pearl Street.

Seven Days' Eva Sollberger and Channel 3's Galen Ettlin sampled dumplings and learned how she made dumplings in northeast China when she was younger.