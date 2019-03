In 2016, Lily Stilwell of Fayston was paralyzed from the chest down after a tragic crash, but that hasn't stopped her from staying active.

Seven Days' Eva Sollberger first met Lily three years ago when she was learning how to horseback ride. A year later she got a tour of her renovated home which was built by volunteers from the Mad River Valley.

This winter, Lily competed in the Sports Car Club of Vermont Ice time Trials on Lake Champlain.