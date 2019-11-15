Stuck in Vermont: Making heart-shaped stones with 'All Our Hearts'

This year Seven Days created All Our Hearts, an online memorial project documenting the lives of those lost to opioid-use disorder. The website was inspired by an obituary for Madelyn Linsenmeir that went viral last year.

As a result of the overwhelming public response to that obituary, Seven Days hired its author, Linsenmeir's sister Kate O'Neill, to report and write a yearlong series: "Hooked: Stories and solutions from Vermont's opioid crisis." All Our Hearts is a related project, designed to help families memorialize their loved ones the way O'Neill memorialized her sister.

