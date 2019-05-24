Stuck in Vermont: Queer and Allied Youth Summit

Pride Month starts in a week. Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger is back to get "Stuck in Vermont" where pride is extending to other parts of the community.

More than 200 students from across the state gathered at Green Mountain Union High School in Chester for Outright Vermont's 13th annual Queer and Allied Youth Summit. Eva was there and she stopped by to tell our Galen Ettlin all about it. Watch the video to see.

Outright Vermont celebrates its 30th birthday with a gala on June 21.

Click here for "Stuck in Vermont."