Stuck in Vermont: Raptor nonprofit educates visitors at Shelburne Farms

Across the state last weekend, visitors flocked to sugar shacks to celebrate Maple Open House Weekend. Flocks of families traveled to Shelburne Farms to taste the sweet syrup and also to meet birds of prey.

The Outreach for Earth Stewardship is a nonprofit that rehabilitates about 50 injured birds a year. They've partnered with Shelburne Farms to offer educational programs such as Raptors in Residence.

Seven Days' Eva Sollberger met with OFES director Craig Newman, known by some as "the Bird Whisperer" or "the Owl Guy."