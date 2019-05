One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer, and more than 7,000 Americans will die from it in 2019.

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. In honor of that, Seven Days' Eva Sollberger tagged along with Diane Sullivan, the newspaper's art director, as she went to her first-ever skin checkup. Diane's husband, Seven Days photographer Matthew Thorsen, died from skin cancer on January 1 of this year.