Stuck in Vermont: Shirley Jackson's haunts in North Bennington

More than 50 years after her death, the legacy of author Shirley Jackson lives on. With a recent film adaptation based on her book, "We Have Always Lived in the Castle" and a Netflix series loosely inspired by "The Haunting of Hill House," new readers continue to discover this prolific author.

Many of Jackson's novels, memoirs and short stories were written in the small town of North Bennington, where she lived with her husband four children.

Seven Days' Eva Sollberger met up with Barry Hyman, Jackson's youngest son, to tour the small town. She also got a preview of "Shirley Jackson Day," which takes place in North Bennington around June 27 each year, the date the ritual stoning takes place in in her infamous story "The Lottery."