Emily von Trapp grew up nurturing a love for flowers at her parents' operation, the von Trapp Greenhouse in Waitsfield.

Seven Days' Eva Sollberger visited Emily and some of her pals and CSA members to enjoy tulips and tea on a winter afternoon in a warm greenhouse bursting with blooms.

You can meet Emily and her tulips at the Vermont Flower Show this weekend at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction.