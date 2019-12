Eva Sollberger is celebrating the 600th episode of Stuck in Vermont.

This week Sollberger shares viewer feedback from a recent survey and travels around the state through footage from past episodes, with the help of the WCAX-TV green screen.

She also discusses the changes ahead for the almost 13-year-old series. Instead of airing weekly, episodes will come out every other week and be deeper dives into the quirky content that viewers have come to expect.