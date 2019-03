Blaine Isham started wrestling in Vermont in 1969 and he went on to win the state championship in 1972 for St. Johnsbury. His sons Chris and Ira have carried on the family tradition and all three continue to coach.

The three Ishams wanted to go big to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the state championships. Seven Days' Eva Sollberger talked to former champions and youth about what this sport has meant to them.