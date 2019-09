Vermonters take their creemees and their summers very seriously. A rainy Saturday didn't dampen our excitement for the Third Annual Creemee Tour.

This year Seven Days' Eva Sollberger was joined by WCAX's Galen Ettlin and his fiancé Rick Morante as they sampled creemees and food at the Village Creeme Stand in Bristol and Canteen Creemee Company in Waitsfield.