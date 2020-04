In the middle of March, Williston resident Todd Townsend was fighting off what he thought was a nasty cold. Like most builders, he continued going to work on his job site in Barre. By March 22, exhaustion had set in, and less than a week later Townsend was having difficulty breathing and felt like he had been hit by a truck. He tested positive for COVID-19.

Seven Days' Eva Sollberger talked to Townsend about his battle with the virus.