Seven playful kittens scurried around people practicing yoga on a hot Sunday at A Canine Gem in Winooski.

Cat and Kitten Yoga is organized by Water and Rock Studio, which also offers yoga with goats every Saturday in Milton, and yoga with bunnies and puppies, too. The studio is based in Burlington but offers these animal-themed classes in other states by teaming up with different rescue organizations.

Seven Days' Eva Sollberger checked it out for this week's episode.