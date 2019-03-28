Student sleep out to raise awareness for homelessness

Two groups of high school students are preparing for a night without luxuries -- they will be sleeping outside to bring awareness to homelessness.

Essex High School and Champlain Valley Union High School each has a group of students that plan to experience what life is like for those less fortunate.

"I feel like you can't truly understand what someone is going through unless you feel it for yourself," said Mia Brumsted, a junior at CVU.

So far 40 students at CVU have decided to experience one night of homelessness firsthand, raising over $1,000 for Spectrum Youth and Family Services.

"People are going to set up their tents right as people get there, or however they plan on sleeping out. Some people don't do the tents, some people in cardboard boxes, others just in a sleeping bag," Brumsted said.

CVU students will have time to reflect why they are sleeping outside by creating a mural and writing down why they are participating.

"Students just like me who don't have homes, they are living on the street. They don't have a meal everyday and those are all things that I take for granted," Brumsted said.

There will also be a speakers from Spectrum to help give firsthand accounts of the struggles of people who live on the street everyday.

While one night doesn't equate to a lifetime of homelessness, they say it's a small piece.

"So when you lay your head down and it's 3 a.m. and you can't sleep and you're cold and you're hearing trucks go by, at least you'll have one little idea of, 'Wow, at least tomorrow I have a nice warm bed to lay in,'" said Mark Redmond, the executive director for Spectrum Youth and Family services.

Redmond says a warm bed in a house of their own isn't the case for the more than two dozen youths who spent at least part of the winter with Spectrum.

Over in Essex, another student is preparing for the night at her school. The new experience has high school junior Emma Whitney a little nervous.

"I've never done this before and I like sleeping in my bed at home, but I know this is for a good cause so I'm also excited," said Whitney.

If you are a student at Champlain Valley Union High School or Essex, you can still sign up to sleep out at your school.

If you don't attend either of those schools and want to do a sleep out for yourself, click here.