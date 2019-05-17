Student, artists bringing community together

Some students at a local high school are using artwork to bring their community together.

The mural project inside the Old North End Community Center in Burlington.

This collaboration has taken weeks.

Artist Corrine Yonce and students from Burlington High School worked on it.

The program is for BHS Juniors and Seniors, who want to learn more about the city of Burlington.

Their classroom at the North End Community Center is across from the mural.

The pictures and paintings are intended to represent all aspects of the community.