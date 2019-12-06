Student brings training grenade to elementary school

An alarming discovery at a Vermont Elementary School a student armed with a grenade.

The Principal of Rochester Elementary School called Vermont State Police who sent in the bomb squad.

It looks real, but the bomb squad says it's a training grenade, and it couldn't blow up.

School leaders didn't know that at the time, so they moved all the students to a safe part of the building while the police got rid of it.

The school says there were no threats made in connection to the grenade, and because of the age of the student, the school is handling the case.

No charges have been filed against the student.