Student dies by suicide at New Hampshire school

School officials say a student enrolled at an alternative high school in Concord, New Hampshire, died by suicide at the school.

Police quickly responded to the Second Start program Wednesday morning.

Concord's interim superintendent said students were released to their families and a crisis team and counselors gathered to offer their support.

The Concord district and others contract with the Second Start program.

