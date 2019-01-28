Student helps police foil school shooting plan in Lyndon

A plan to shoot up the Lyndon Institute was foiled thanks to swift action from Lyndonville Police. Our Christina Guessferd learned how the school and local law enforcement worked together to prevent a possible tragedy.

It was only when a student told school administrators that a peer was making startling comments about planning a shooting that school officials initiated an investigation. Now, they want the community to know your kids are safe in their hands.

Lyndonville Police detained the student as he got off the bus Friday after Lyndon Institute officials alerted them a student showed signs he planned to shoot up the school Jan. 31.

It started when he wore an alarming Halloween costume to a school event.

"It was a large, like, desktop calendar and it had a big red arrow on paper pointing to January 31st," Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris said. "He made the comment afterward that it's a date that Lyndon Institute will never forget."

Harris says the student was involved in a number of incidents indicating he was having these disturbing thoughts, but the school treated each incident separately, not putting the pieces together until suspicions arose earlier this month.

"Somewhere around January 18th a student actually pointed out that it appeared to them that he was planning some type of shooting incident," Harris said.

"We did a really quick investigation and decided to turn it over to police. The police took it from there and acted very quickly," said Javin Leonard of the Lyndon Institute.

The school says it didn't act immediately because officials did not believe the student was dangerous.

"There's a difference between a direct and imminent threat, which if we had that information, we would have immediately locked down the campus, but what we had was a concern," said T.J. Tanner of the Lyndon Institute.

Lyndonville police say when they searched the student's home in Concord Friday. They did not find any guns but that's because the boy's father had removed the weapons from the home the day before when he became worried about his son's state of mind.

Now, the school says it's confident the threat is over.

"We've been receiving, obviously, several concerned messages from other parents and guardians," Leonard said. "We wouldn't be holding classes if we didn't feel the school was safe."

And the school is prepared to keep the campus safe if a threat like this comes up again.

"We did put some protocols in place and other safety measures in place but we feel that we can't let the public know what those protocols and safety measures were because we don't want to compromise those measures," Leonard said.

Lyndonville police tell WCAX News they will be at the Lyndon Institute monitoring activities on Jan. 31 as a precaution but they believe students will not be in danger on that day.