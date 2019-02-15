Student-journalists recognized for fighting censorship

The Burlington High School students credited with breaking the story about Marias Macias will be recognized in Boston Friday.

The former Burlington High School guidance director has now lost his license over charges of misconduct.

During a luncheon, the New England First Amendment Coalition will honor the young journalists from the school newspaper The Register who did not back down from their story. The students used public records last year to write the story, and led to some back and forth with school leaders and allegations of censorship.

The students later helped the school review its publication policy to make sure it conforms to state and federal laws.