Student-led march in Hinesburg supports Black Lives Matter movement

Hundreds gathered in Hinesburg on Wednesday morning for a peaceful march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Made up predominantly of students, this march was put together in a short time by a local teacher and led by area youth.

Evelyn Monje is a junior at Winooski High School and was the speaker at the event.

"I can't speak for every person of color, obviously, also because I live in Vermont, so I don't have to go through the same battle of being black in America, but I do hope that my voice resonates with those of color," Monje said.

After beginning their walk at Lantman's Market, the group walked down Route 116 to NRG, getting lots of car beeps and waves on the way.

While Vermont is a predominantly white state, Monje says community support is still important.

"There is segregation in Vermont and in every state in the United States, and the fact that who sits at your dinner table, who do you have in your community? And my hope is that people will notice that and realize that they need people of color and diversity in their lives and it will just make their lives that much better," Monje said.

And for the majority-white crowd at the demonstration, Monje has hopes for them, too.

"They realize that it's not about them. It's not about gratitude and being thanked for participating. My hope is that they use their privilege to lift voices like mine," she said.

Monje says the Hinesburg Police Department was extended an invitation to march alongside them. None turned out. WCAX News reached out to Hinesburg Police for comment, but we did not hear back before this story was published.