Student receives leadership fellowship to help communities

A Plymouth State University student has been named a Newman Civic Fellow for a year-long program emphasizing leadership and a commitment to finding solutions to challenges facing communities.

Tam “Tallie” Phan, a junior, was named one of 290 students to receive the fellowship from Campus Compact. Phan, an international student majoring in graphic design, recruits and organizes student volunteers and designs marketing materials for the Office of Community Impact.

She is currently serving as president of a student-run volunteer organization that helps with blood drives and raising funds for the United Way of Greater Nashua.

