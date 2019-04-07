Vt. students compete in national academic quiz tournament

Two Vermont students will be competing individually in a national academic quiz tournament in Chicago Sunday.

Sam Lawrence is an 11th grader at Champlain Valley Union High School. Robbie Safran is an 8th grader at Lyman C. Hunt Middle School in Burlington.

They qualified thanks to their team competitions throughout the season. They found out they made nationals in February.

Before flying out to the Windy City, those two students stopped by our studio to chat with Channel 3's Scott Fleishman about how they prepared for the big day.