Students demand higher wages for Middlebury College staffers

Students gathered on Thursday to protest the wages Middlebury College pays the school's staff.

They're fighting for full-time entry-level positions in facilities and dining services.

According to the students, 15% of Vermonters are not making a livable wage to Vermont's standards.

The college tells us the lowest level, entry-level jobs make $11 an hour.

The staff also feels a lack of support in advocating for higher wages.

Students dressed in black in solidarity and wrote notes to staff members thanking them for the work they do.

"They're an integral part of our community. They not only make our food and make sure that this school can run every day, but they put a smile on my face every day and I wanted to take this opportunity to really show them that we support them not only in their fight for higher wages but also in their everyday activities, what they do for this school," said Celia Gottlieb, a junior.

The school released a statement Thursday morning saying one of their top priorities is to pay at the very least the market rate for those jobs. They are looking into compiling data for all Middlebury positions to see how their pay compares across the state and even country.