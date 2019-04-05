Students discuss mental health, diversity at NH youth summit

Knowledge, empowerment and understanding are the themes for the day as hundreds of New Hampshire high school students gather for a "Youth Summit" in Concord.

About 350 students are participating in the two-day event that started Friday with discussion groups focused on mental health, diversity and respect, school violence and other topics. The summit is hosted by Dartmouth-Hitchcock and grew out of discussions that former State Supreme Court Chief Justice John Broderick has been having with students around the state about behavioral health.

Gov. Chris Sununu emphasized the importance of hearing directly from young people as the state tries to rebuild its mental health treatment system. He implored them to help address the negative effects of social media, saying he believes it is at the root of many problems.

