Students file federal lawsuit against UVM

A federal lawsuit is filed against the University of Vermont by two students.

The lawsuit claims UVM failed to reimburse students who did not get what they're calling the "unique experience" they paid for.

The plaintiffs are referring to the "in-person" learning experience and accuse the university of profiting from students who are not receiving the in-person learning experience they enrolled and paid for.

Now they're demanding a partial tuition reimbursement and prorated refund of other costs.

The plaintiffs also say they have not credited the $1,000 UVM promised students for moving out of the residence halls.