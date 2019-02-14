Students invited to enter 'See something, say something' video contest

The Scott administration is holding a "See Something, Say Something" video public service announcement contest.

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, announced the contest Thursday on the one-year anniversary of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Middle and high school students can win cash prizes for their school for creating one of the top three videos.

The campaign encourages students to speak with adults if they know of students considering harming themselves or others.

The PSAs aim to promote the importance of a community caretaking approach in preventing violence, self-harm and bullying in schools and neighborhoods.

"As we mark the grim anniversary of the Parkland shootings and continue to mourn the deaths of 17 wonderful people, we're reminding that but for the voice of students, tragedy could have visited us here," said Don Tinney of the Vermont NEA.

"See something, say something. It seems so easy. It seems like such a simple concept but we know that it's not. People are often afraid or worried to speak up or tell someone that something doesn't seem quite right," Vt. Public Safety Commissioner Tom Anderson said.

Student videos must be submitted by March 20. Winning videos will be seen on air, including on WCAX.