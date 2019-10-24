Students learn from cases the Vt. Supreme Court is considering

A dispute over fireworks sales goes before Vermont's highest court. The Vermont Supreme Court heard arguments on Thursday in the case of Green Mountain Fireworks versus the town of Colchester.

Colchester police shut down Green Mountain Fireworks two summers ago, saying it didn't have the proper permit. The Colchester select board then denied the store a new permit.

But Green Mountain Fireworks argues it shouldn't need one anyway because state law does not require it.

A lower court sided with the town. So now, Green Mountain Fireworks is looking for a reversal from the Supreme Court.

"We represent that they were going to be selling fireworks and that was granted under the ordinance, under the statute. That should satisfy the requirements of 3132A which says any permit. That's our theory of the case," said John Franco, the lawyer for Green Mountain Fireworks.

"It is the right that the state or a delegation to municipalities can restrict and put conditions on it. And that's exactly what's happening in this case," said Brian Monaghan, the lawyer for Colchester.

The case was heard in front of a young audience on Thursday afternoon. Milton High School's auditorium was filled with students learning about the state's judicial system. Our Scott Fleishman takes you there.

For the last three years, the Vermont Supreme Court has brought its courtroom to the classroom.

"I think it's been really interesting and I think it's a great opportunity to watch it happen in action," said Ian Lynch, a Poultney High School senior.

Lynch and several of his classmates made the nearly 78-mile trip to Milton High School on Thursday. Lynch is taking civics and law.

"Once you kind of get into it, you realize there's a lot more to it that you didn't realize," Lynch said.

Which is the point of these road trips-- to help students understand Vermont's judicial system up close.

"It really impacts people and I think that's a very difficult thing to watch, but it's also very intriguing," student Emily Battistoni said.

The justices heard five cases here at Milton High School on Thursday and during one of the breaks, the justices took questions from the students.

"I asked if the Supreme Court justices ever felt a sense of guilt in making these decisions that are changing people's lives," Battistoni said.

"I think all of us are profoundly aware that these legal puzzles that we're solving aren't just academic exercises, they have a real effect on people," Vt. Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson said.

"It's been a great opportunity for me, particularly, to see how the justice system works here," Lynch said.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: Has it given you more motivation?

Ian Lynch: Most certainly it's given me more motivation, yes.

Students listening to hearings with Vermont's top judges holding court.