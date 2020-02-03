Essex students not required to show ID on city buses

A new policy changes the way local kids get to school.

High schoolers in the Essex Westford School District will no longer have to show their ID on city buses.

According to the district's transportation managers, some students at Essex High School and Center for Technology use a few of Green Mountain Transit's bus lines as their only way to get to and from school.

Before, students were required to present their ID to the driver as bus fare. Now, students will only need to tell the driver which school they attend, if asked.

Officials say riding the city bus is free of charge to all K-12 students to and from school or school functions.