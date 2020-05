This picture of positivity is a recording put together by the Bellows Free Academy Choir!

The kids recorded their version of "We Are the World," the 1980s hit written by Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson. It was first recorded 35 years ago by musicians showing their support for Africans suffering historic famine.

These kids put the virtual performance together to offer support to the community during the pandemic.

Great job, everyone!

Check it out: