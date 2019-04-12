Students raise thousands for UVM Children's Hospital

Students at the University of Vermont showed off their dance skills for a good cause, raising more than $100,000 for the UVM Children's Hospital.

Friday, the students presented the check to Dr. Lewis First. He is the chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Vermont Children's Hospital.

The $120,000 raised is the most ever for the event that started five years ago. Some 800 students and faculty were involved in the 12-hour dance marathon.

"So, we're really passionate college students about giving back to the Burlington community that's welcomed us so warmly. We get to spend four years here but we want to leave a lasting impact. And the University of Vermont Children's Hospital is located here right on our campus and is an amazing cause to give back to," said Hailey Nelson, the president of Rallython.

The money will go toward art supplies and travel wagons for the kids-- anything that will make the stay at the hospital more comfortable.