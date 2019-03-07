Students slam Southern Vermont College over closure

Students are slamming Southern Vermont College over its decision to close at the end of the spring semester.

The Bennington Banner reports one student called the decision to close "immoral" and another blamed the closure on "unethical decisions" by the board of trustees during a public meeting Wednesday.

Officials at the Bennington college say the closure is due to a decline in enrollment and related debt issues that face other small schools in the Northeast.

Student Vanessa Kendall says the closure is "heartbreaking" and that SVC is a "home away from home."

Student Aliesha Thomas says there should be an appeal process.

Thomas says she transferred from the College of Saint Joseph in Rutland, which also said it will close.

Green Mountain College in Poultney is closing in the spring.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)