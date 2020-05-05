Students thank frontline workers with yard concert

The sounds of musical instruments filled the air in Williston as band students of the Champlain Valley School District put on a show to thank frontline workers.

Students from the fourth grade all the way up to seniors performed a front yard concert Monday night.

They started with their famous cheer song that is often heard at sporting events. After that, students played music of their choice.

"I thought it would be kind of fun to do and it actually is pretty fun," said 7th grader Riley O'Brien.

"I've seen a lot of people doing this so I thought it would be kind of fun to come out and show some stuff," said 8th grader Hailey.

The school district encouraged parents to take videos and pictures and send them to their kids' music teachers to be put together in a montage.