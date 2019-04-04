Students to test their crime skills during CSI Experience

Most of us have seen a police show and tried to solve the crime. But on Thursday Norwich University students are going to see just how good their skills really are.

It's called the CSI Experience at Norwich University.

Students will be taken through seven different rooms: biology, chemistry, history, modern languages, psychology, English/communications, and one involving the Vermont State Police.

They'll be given 30 minutes in each room and awarded points along the way.

Mentors with real life CSI experience will be paired with each team.

The event is open to students of all majors.

Adam Sullivan will have more on the CSI Experience on the Channel 3 News tonight.

