Students use tech to focus on social justice

Some students from our area are using technology to spread a message about social justice.

This summer, 15 students from Burlington and Winooski High Schools were a part of a program called "Teaching through Technology."

Thursday, they unveiled an interactive art installation that aims to draw awareness to the conditions at border detention facilities. It's a big issue, so they say their goal was to meet people where they live.

"After being informed about what's going on, we want them to think about what it is they can do," said Yatrika Dhmala, a student.

"The more people who can engage with this, learn what's happening, what our country is letting happen and do something, share something, and get other people to do it. That's all we can ask for," said Mugabo Thierry Uwilingiyimana of Teaching through Technology.

If you point your phone's camera at the art installation, it takes you a website that shows what people can do to make a change at the border.