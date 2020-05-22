Students withdraw voting rights lawsuit after NH court input

Lawyers representing two Dartmouth College students who challenged a New Hampshire law that required voters to be full-fledged residents of the state withdrew their federal lawsuit Friday, two days after the state Supreme Court weighed in on a judge’s questions on motor vehicle and election rules.

The law ended state law distinctions between “residency” and “domicile.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, which sued the secretary of state and attorney general last year, said the law created confusion and burdened the students’ right to vote.

The state said any confusion is “self-created and sustained.”

Before the law took effect, New Hampshire was the only state that didn’t require residency to vote.

