VTrans study indicates safety corridors losing effectiveness

2019 is shaping up to be a relatively safe year on Vermont roads. As of Thursday there have been 42 road fatalities. Last year at this time there were 63 and the 10-year average is 55. One possibility for the drop in deadly crashes is the use of safety corridors -- something that the state started using in 2017. But a new VTrans report shows that these safety corridors are losing some of their effectiveness.

"It appears that we have more work to do," said Bruce Nyquist with VTrans. He has written all three reports on Operation Safety Corridor, which started in 2017.

The safety corridors are four areas of the state where police say there are lots of crashes and dangerous driving. "The benefit we are looking for with the safety corridors is changing driving habits."

But do safety corridors work? One of the corridors is between exits 13 and 16 on Interstate 89 -- the state's busiest section of road. This summer there were 18 crashes there. The summer before there were only four.

"What we see that rules the day with crashes up in the safety corridor and the causes that underlie them -- it's following too closely," said Vermont State Police Sgt. Jay Riggen.

Vermont's driving manual says you should leave at least a four seconds following distance. State Police suggest one car length for every 10 mph traveled. "So at 55 mph through the safety corridor -- that's five and-a-half car lengths," Sgt. Riggen said.

But despite initial success reducing speeding, VTrans now says safety corridors are no longer having an effect.

"I think what happens is that the public tends to get numb to the fact that this exists," Sgt. Riggen said.

What has been shown to work is a police presence. But since 2017, Vermont State Police have spent less and less time in the safety corridor. "It really comes down to staffing," Sgt. Riggen said.

He says safety corridor shifts are overtime pay for troopers who volunteer. And while he agrees police presence helps aggressive driving, he says motorists need to take safety into their own hands too. "We can't always rely on our law enforcement to give us that external reminder which, by the way is expensive, in the form of a ticket," Sgt. Riggen said.

Efforts to reduce speeds haven't been as successful as officials had hoped. Some recommendations included increasing fines and even automated traffic enforcement -- essentially cameras that capture photos of speeders' license plates. The ideas have not gotten off the ground -- and VTrans does not plan to bring forward a proposal to the legislature next year.