Study: Americans stressed out over state of politics

Work and finances are the top sources of stress for most people. But new research shows many Americans say they are stressed out over politics and they believe it's affecting their mental and physical health.

Kaitlin Rick says these politically tense times really have an impact on her.

Reporter Katherine Johnson: Do politics stress you out?

Kaitlin Rick: Right now, yes

With 24 hour access to news and social media, politics are everywhere. Now new research from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln suggests Americans are making themselves sick over politics.

"Everything from stress, and loss of sleep to damaged friendships to even thoughts of suicide because of politics," said Kevin Smith, a political scientist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who authored the study.

It found 38 percent of the sample of Americans adults say politics are stressing them out. Twenty percent say they are losing sleep, and 11.5 percent report politics negatively affects their physical health. "One in four said that they had lost a friend," Smith said. "Similar numbers sort of said they had experienced problems at work, or difficulty staying away from political websites."

Researchers also found younger people who consider themselves more liberal are more likely to report stress.

"When you are talking specifically about seeing rants online that you are having a hard time with, walk away from it. Take some deep breaths, do what you need to do to physically to calm your body down," said Dr. Lynn Bufka the American Psychological Association. The association conducts a Stress in America Survey each year which also finds politics are a stressor for many. Bufka says it's critical to find ways to cope. "Decide how much you want to be exposed to that -- and this is true for any stressor."

Kaitlin Rick says she manages stress as best she can. "I discuss it with people. I join the groups with other people feeling the same way," she said.

Experts say a good diet, exercise, sleep and healthy relationships are also good stress relievers.

