Study: Brain scans provide insights into suicidal thoughts

Advances in technology are changing the way we understand brain activity and diagnosing potentially deadly mental health disorders.

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Now researchers are using brain scans to spot harmful thoughts.

"There were certain concepts that were altered in people who thought about suicide... and our method was able to detect those differences," said Dr. Marcel Just, a researcher at Carnegie Mellon University.

That method begins with a sophisticated piece of equipment, a functional MRI.

Dr. Marcel Just: With FMRI you see a picture of the brain's activities,

Reporter Nikki Battiste: So you're saying everything --- thought, idea, in our brain has it's own specific pattern?

Dr. Marcel Just: Yes... and what's really, I think fascinating, is the patterns are similar across people.

Reporter Nikki Battiste: Unless you have suicidal thoughts, then they're altered.

Dr. Marcel Just: That's what psychiatric illnesses do. They change the way you think. And this method can, I think, identify those changes.

These images show two people thinking about the word "death." This one has thought about suicide, this one has not. The colors represent brain neurons.

Reporter Nikki Battiste: The red is telling you...

Dr. Marcel Just: That you get activation related to self-thinking... when they're thinking about death... But among people who have made an attempt, you'll see even more of this dark red.

Thirty-four people took part in his latest study. Seventeen of them never had suicidal thoughts, but the other 17 had, and over half of those 17 had even attempted suicide in the past. These second-by-second snapshots show clear differences in the brain patterns when the partipants were asked to think about different concepts like "carefree," "praise," and "death."

Those snapshots were then analyzed by this complex computer server, storing hundreds of thoughts, by hundreds of people.

"We can tell whether someone's feeling anger or happiness or sadness. We can tell what number a person's thinking," Just said.

Dr. Just's method was 90-percent accurate in determining who had past suicidal thoughts and attempts.

Dr. Joshua Gordon, director of the National Institute of Mental Health thinks Dr. Just's work could lead to more effective treatment. "If we could understand the neurobiology underlying the drive to harm oneself, then we would be able to design better therapies," he said.

In the future, Dr. Just hopes to apply his approach to other psychiatric disorders like depression, schizophrenia, and bi-polar disorder

The NIMH recently awarded Dr. Just and his team a $3.8-million grant to continue their research.